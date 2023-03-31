It’s been a good season for Newcastle United so far, the Carabao Cup final defeat to Man United notwithstanding, and whether or not the Magpies make Europe, Eddie Howe will surely want to strengthen his squad for an assault on silverware next season.

If anything, the squad are probably three to four players short of having a really solid squad and one that can be realistically challenging for honours each year.

Howe’s dynamic way of playing is attractive to watch, though there must always be a balance across the team for it to be successful.

Not known as a dirty team, the Geordies could still do with a player that’s willing to put his foot in when the need arises, and who can weigh in with the odd goal or two.

That type of description suits Man United star, Scott McTominay, and as Football Insider report, Howe is urging his paymasters to land the player.

More Stories / Latest News Man City set to take huge financial hit on star who appears set for move abroad Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Inter due for round of Lukaku talks amid uncertain future Exclusive: Man Utd & Chelsea have transfer edge over PSG, Arsenal star’s future & more – Jonathan Johnson

It appears that the midfielder, who plundered two goals in a man-of-the-match showing for Scotland against Spain this week, is likely to be made available by Erik ten Hag, and it seems that Howe wants to be at the head of the queue for the energetic 26-year-old’s signature.

Given that he still hasn’t reached his peak and with Howe’s record of working with young players, this could end up being a footballing marriage made in heaven.