Paul Scholes admits he would hate if Newcastle signed top class player this summer

Man United legend Paul Scholes has admitted that he doesn’t want to see Scott McTominay leave Old Trafford as the midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle ahead of next season.

The Scotland international scored two goals to help his country beat Spain during the week but overall, he would like to be having a better season as the Man United star has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel, Scholes has been discussing the idea of McTominay heading to Tyneside and has admitted that he doesn’t like seeing homegrown players leave Man United. The Red Devils legend thinks McTominay is a top-class player and hopes he can save his career at Old Trafford in the absence of Casemiro.

“He’s done great and will come back with loads of confidence. He’s a really talented player, he’s a really good player. He’s got on with his job and he’s a top-class player Scott,” Scholes said.

“It’s a big few weeks for Scott with rumours about him leaving the club. A lot of rumours about Newcastle. I hate to see homegrown talent leaving the club, to be honest with you but sometimes it has to happen. If he can come into this team and show that Casemiro isn’t missed, hopefully, he will still be with us next year.”