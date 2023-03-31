Premier League giants discussed move for Cristiano Ronaldo before Man United exit

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United parted ways during the January transfer window after the superstar’s time at Old Trafford came to an unsavoury ending and a Premier League giant is believed to have considered a move.

Upon the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese superstar saw his role at the Manchester club diminish and it appeared to be something the 38-year-old could not accept.

Ronaldo had multiple petulant outbursts and the straw that broke the camel’s back was an interview conducted with Piers Morgan, where the forward criticised Man United from top to bottom.

The two decided to part ways and with the Portugal international free to go anywhere, a Premier League giant considered a move.

Ronaldo left Man United last year
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham considered signing Ronaldo upon his Man United departure as Daniel Levy and Antonio Conte discussed the topic before ultimately deciding against making a move for the superstar.

Levy will often sit at the coach’s table in the canteen at the Spurs’ training ground and it is here where the informal talks took place.

It is hard to see where Ronaldo would fit in Tottenham’s current team with Harry Kane leading the line but it would have been a big story had Spurs landed the superstar.

