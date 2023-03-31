Real Madrid to test the water this summer with huge bid for Chelsea star

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid have made Chelsea’s Reece James their number-one target for the summer as the La Liga giants prepare a huge bid for the right-back.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Los Blancos are willing to spend big on James as they see him as a long-term solution for their right-back position at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea are said to be aware of the interest from Spain but remain confident that the England international will stay put in West London as  Graham Potter values the defender as a critical player in his dressing room and a future club captain.

James has been at Stamford Bridge his whole career and it would take a club with the history of Real Madrid to lure him away.

Real Madrid are interested in Reece James 
More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: How Graham Potter’s Chelsea’s team could look in 2023/24 – Part One
Paul Scholes admits he would hate if Newcastle signed top class player this summer
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona on the cards as both parties in talks

James signed a new six-year deal with Chelsea back in September, which keeps him at the West London club until 2028. With that many years left on his contract, it would take a huge bid for the Blues to consider a sale, with Achrah Hakimi’s €68m move to PSG being the benchmark.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid makes a move for James in the summer and even more to see how much is offered.

More Stories Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.