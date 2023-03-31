Real Madrid to test the water this summer with huge bid for Chelsea star

Real Madrid have made Chelsea’s Reece James their number-one target for the summer as the La Liga giants prepare a huge bid for the right-back.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Los Blancos are willing to spend big on James as they see him as a long-term solution for their right-back position at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea are said to be aware of the interest from Spain but remain confident that the England international will stay put in West London as Graham Potter values the defender as a critical player in his dressing room and a future club captain.

James has been at Stamford Bridge his whole career and it would take a club with the history of Real Madrid to lure him away.

James signed a new six-year deal with Chelsea back in September, which keeps him at the West London club until 2028. With that many years left on his contract, it would take a huge bid for the Blues to consider a sale, with Achrah Hakimi’s €68m move to PSG being the benchmark.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid makes a move for James in the summer and even more to see how much is offered.