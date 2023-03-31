Recently sacked PL manager under consideration by Leeds United; still admired at Elland Road

There’s a lot riding on whether Javi Gracia can keep Leeds United in the Premier League this season, not least the manager’s own position given that it has been rumoured the Elland Road outfit still hold one recently sacked manager in high regard.

There is no suggestion that the club, who currently find themselves in 14th position in the Premier League table, will change anything before season’s end, though Gracia’s contract is only in place until then so if he underwhelms, Leeds’ owners would be within their rights to look elsewhere.

That could spark the usual managerial merry-go-round, with one candidate in particular being of interest to the club.

According to talkSPORT, ex-Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, is admired by the club despite not having overseen a win for his former employers in 2023 (via WhoScored).

It appears that Vieira wouldn’t be averse to getting back into management at the earliest opportunity, but whether a position at Leeds would appeal, particularly if they were to drop into the Championship, is unknown at present.

Though 14th sounds quite a healthy position to be in, the fact is that bottom club Southampton are only three points behind.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea target up-and-coming Danish attacker in an attempt to solve striker issues Video: ‘How has this happened?’ – Jason Cundy is triggered in epic West Ham rant Video: Vast wealth of Newcastle’s owners laid bare and every Premier League team should be running scared

Leeds have 11 games to save their season but still have to play Arsenal (next), Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham in amongst their fixtures.

It’s a tough ask for Gracia, made no easier by the fact that Vieira could be waiting by his phone for the call to come.