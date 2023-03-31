Relegation struggles irrelevant for West Ham as club have already made their decision on David Moyes’ future

The end of the 2022/23 Premier League season likely can’t come soon enough for West Ham’s supporters, players and David Moyes, though however things end up the club have already apparently made their decision on the manager’s future.

Aside from an incredible Europa Conference League campaign, the east Londoners haven’t really had much to shout about this season.

Indeed, ahead of a must-win game against bottom-of-the-table Southampton this weekend, the Hammers find themselves just two places and one point ahead of the Saints.

They could, theoretically, be bottom themselves by the end of this next round of fixtures, which is entirely depressing for a club that looked to be European regulars just a couple of seasons ago.

Although the players need to take on board much of the blame, West Ham’s tactics over the course of this season have been poor at times, and that falls squarely on Moyes’ shoulders.

It’s perhaps with the thought that the club are going backwards rather than forwards that 90Min understand that Moyes will be relieved of his duties regardless of whether he keeps West Ham up or not.

For any new manager appointed, clearly the thought of the Hammers still being a Premier League club will be much more appealing.

Drop down into the Championship and not only would it be likely to see most of the big stars leave, it’ll also then take a hell of a push for the east Londoners to come straight back up again.