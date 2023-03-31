Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel joined French club OGC Nice during the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international reportedly took a pay cut in excess of €200,000 per month in order to seal the move away from the Premier League club.

Schmeichel had been a key player for Leicester City for a number of seasons and he helped them win the Premier League title as well.

The move came as a surprise at the time and the fact that he has taken a massive pay cut to leave the club shows how desperate he was for a different challenge.

Schmeichel has established himself as an important first-team player for the French club this season picking up 11 clean sheets in 34 appearances across all competitions. Apparently, he was struggling at Nice initially and was considering a return to the Premier League club.

Apparently, the goalkeeper was earning more than €500,000 per month at the Premier League club but he is currently on €270,000 a month at the French club now.

Since his departure, Danny Ward has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Leicester city, and the former Liverpool keeper has done reasonably well for Brendan Rodgers’ side.