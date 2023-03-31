Report claims player accepted a paycut in excess of €200k/month to leave Leicester

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel joined French club OGC Nice during the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international reportedly took a pay cut in excess of €200,000 per month in order to seal the move away from the Premier League club.

Schmeichel had been a key player for Leicester City for a number of seasons and he helped them win the Premier League title as well.

The move came as a surprise at the time and the fact that he has taken a massive pay cut to leave the club shows how desperate he was for a different challenge.

Schmeichel has established himself as an important first-team player for the French club this season picking up 11 clean sheets in 34 appearances across all competitions. Apparently, he was struggling at Nice initially and was considering a return to the Premier League club.

Kasper Schmeichel was an indispensable asset for Leicester City
More Stories / Latest News
Relegation struggles irrelevant for West Ham as club have already made their decision on David Moyes’ future
The two elite strikers Erik ten Hag could sign for Man United if Harry Kane pursuit fails
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano highlights ‘crucial’ thing interested clubs must do to sign Bellingham

Apparently, the goalkeeper was earning more than €500,000 per month at the Premier League club but he is currently on €270,000 a month at the French club now.

Since his departure, Danny Ward has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Leicester city, and the former Liverpool keeper has done reasonably well for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

More Stories Kasper Schmeichel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.