The two elite strikers Erik ten Hag could sign for Man United if Harry Kane pursuit fails

It’s sure to be a busy summer transfer window for Erik ten Hag and Man United, regardless of who is in charge at the Theatre of Dreams next season.

The Dutch coach would appear to require a physical front man to complement his other striking options if reports in the Manchester Evening News are correct, and Harry Kane seems to be the priority option.

However, we can expect that Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, will fight tooth and nail once again to hang on to the north Londoner’s record goalscorer and talisman, and that could see ten Hag turn his attentions elsewhere.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is a name mentioned in dispatches, though he’s hardly likely to come cheap given his sensational form for Napoli where he’s scored 26 goals in 29 appearances this season per WhoScored.

More realistic targets are the likes of Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus.

Manchester Evening News say that ten Hag has been impressed with the former and believes the latter has the attributes to be a success in the English top-flight.

Given his prior association with the Dutch giants, and their Chief Executive, Edwin van der Sar enjoying a stellar career at Old Trafford, Kudus may be a more achievable option for the Red Devils.

His 18 goals for the Eredivisie outfit (via WhoScored) compare favourably to Ramos’ 19 for the Portuguese side (via WhoScored), though as The Scouting App note, he isn’t a pure centre-forward (like Ramos) but more of an attacking midfielder that can play up top.

If it’s a ‘Kane type’ striker that ten Hag wants, assuming he doesn’t land Kane himself, then Ramos would likely be in the box seat.