Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Clement Lenglet permanently at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old French defender joined Tottenham on loan at the start of the season and his performances have impressed the north London club. They are prepared to keep him at the club beyond this season despite the departure of Antonio Conte, who signed the player.

A report from the Spanish publication Sport claims that Tottenham are already in talks with Barcelona to formalise the transfer of around €14 million.

Tottenham need to add more depth to their defence and signing Lenglet for €14 million could prove to be a wise decision. The reported asking price seems like a bargain in today’s market and Lenglet could be a very useful squad player for them over the next few seasons.

The Frenchman can operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus. Furthermore, the Barcelona defender is capable of playing in a back four as well as a back three. He will add tactical versatility to the side as well.

Barcelona are thought to be under financial pressure and they are looking to raise money through sales. The departure of Lenglet would be a major boost for them. The 27-year-old is unwanted at the Spanish club and they are looking to get rid of the fringe players.

It will be interesting to see if Lenglet is open to a permanent move to the north London club at the end of the season now.