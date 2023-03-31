Two key stars worth £100m put on Chelsea’s transfer list

Chelsea will need to sell some of their stars this summer to not only make Graham Potter’s life easier next season but to also comply with Financial Fair Play.

The Blues were the biggest spenders in world football over the last two transfer windows and recorded losses of £121m in their most recent report for last season.

Luckily the West London club has plenty of players they can sell to raise funds and according to Football Insider, Chelsea are prepared to sell two of their key players in order to help their situation, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount.

The Blues are hoping the sale of both can raise at least £100m but it is a move that might not go down well with fans of the club.

Both Kovacic and Mount are out of contract in 2024, therefore, if Chelsea are to sell the pair it would have to be this summer to get the best value.

The two players are fan favourites at Stamford Bridge, especially Mount, as the midfielder is a homegrown star. Many fans will be sad to see the Chelsea academy graduate go and it might not go down well if the Englishman joins Liverpool in the summer, who have been heavily linked with a move.

It is set to be another huge summer for Chelsea as Potter looks to build a squad to which he can apply his ideas and take forward up the Premier League table.