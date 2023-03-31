Video: ‘How has this happened?’ – Jason Cundy is triggered in epic West Ham rant

After coming close to winning the Europa League last season, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher as to why West Ham are now in the Premier League relegation spots, and talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy didn’t hold back on his show regarding the plight of the east Londoners.

The Hammers could conceivably end the weekend bottom of the pile if they lose to current basement boys Southampton in what has become the very definition of a relegation six-pointer.

Discussing which clubs might save themselves from the trap door this season, Cundy, speaking to fellow pundit, Dean Saunders, just couldn’t believe that West Ham were down at the foot of the table.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Vast wealth of Newcastle’s owners laid bare and every Premier League team should be running scared Ex-Chelsea striker now plying trade in Serie A hints at possible Blues reunion Newcastle owners being urged to sign 26-year-old midfielder by Eddie Howe

“I can’t believe West Ham United are there, what’s happened, how has that happened?’ he asked.

“How has this happened?! This is a side that I felt were going to go on and win the Europa League last season.

“They had a brilliant, in fact, really good two seasons. This season, they’ve spent about £140m-£150m. How are they there?!”