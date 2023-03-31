Video: “I’ve good hope” – Erik ten Hag provides Man United fans with positive news

Man United manager Erik ten Hag says he is confident Marcus Rashford will be fit for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle after the forward pulled out of the England squad through injury.

The 25-year-old missed the Three Lions’ matches with Italy and Ukraine over the international break and his decision to leave the England set-up has given him the chance to be fit for United’s big game with Newcastle.

Rashford has been in very impressive form since the World Cup scoring 19 goals in 25 club appearances for United and has emerged as one of the Red Devils’ most important players.

Speaking at his press conference today, Ten Hag said that he expects the 25-year-old to be available for selection at the weekend.

“I’ve good hope,” the Dutch coach said of Rashford. “He trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training.

“Today he joined in with the group. We have one more day, so I have a good hope he is available, yeah. I think so.”