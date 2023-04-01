Kompany advised to steer clear of Tottenham as they’re labelled ‘just a farce’ by rock legend

By any standard, Vincent Kompany’s season as manager of Burnley has been a huge success, with the Clarets just eight points away from automatic promotion back to the top flight, however, rumours that he might be considered as the new Tottenham manager have met with a resounding no from a rock legend.

As a player it was obvious that the Belgian was a true leader of men, and he will always be remembered as the player who captained his City side to that incredible last-gasp Premier League success back in 2012.

It seems that he’s carried that into his managerial career, with Burnley already 14 points ahead of their nearest rivals in the English Championship, Sheffield United.

With a league record this season of 24 wins, 12 draws and just two defeats, it’s no wonder that the rumours are swirling regarding Kompany’s future.

Tottenham are in managerial turmoil at present after Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties, however, the two expected front runners to replace him, Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, appear to have their heart set on taking the job at Real Madrid, per 90Min.

Suggestions that Kompany might be a good fit for the north Londoners have been mocked by Noel Gallagher.

“He should see Burnley through to the top this season and into the Premier League then see what happens,” he said on the talkSPORT breakfast show.

“Who would go anywhere near Tottenham? No one would. Tottenham are just a farce, you know what I mean?

“Would he one day come back to City? Yeah. I mean, he’s an absolute uber-legend at our club and we adore him and always will do.”

It’s too early to tell if Kompany will decide his work at Burnley is done and move on, or whether he’ll continue building a project at Turf Moor, but it’s clear that Gallagher won’t contemplate seeing him pitch up at White Hart Lane.