31-goal star informs Real Madrid authorities of his desire to join the club

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with the move away from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

A report from AS claims that the 24-year-old French international is keen on a move to Real Madrid but the French outfit are unwilling to cash in on him in the summer.

The report further states that Mbappe has already informed the Real Madrid authorities that he will play for the Spanish club in the near future. If a move does not materialise at the end of the season, the Frenchman will look to join them at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and he could prove to be an exceptional signing for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants tried to sign him at the start of the season but he ended up extending his contract at the French club.

The 24-year-old has already won the World Cup with his country and he guided France to the 2022 World Cup final as well where he scored a memorable hat trick.

Mbappe has all the attributes to develop into one of the best players of his generation and Real Madrid could certainly use someone like him. The likes of Karim Benzema are in their twilight years and Florentino Perez needs to bring in a quality replacement.

Mbappe has 31 goals across all competitions and he is capable of playing anywhere across the front three. He could form a lethal partnership with Vinicius Junior in the attack if Real Madrid managed to secure his services.

The French international has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2025 and PSG could be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of next season if he refuses to renew his deal with them.