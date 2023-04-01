Liverpool suffered a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City earlier today in yet another performance to forget.

The Reds have been a shadow of themselves this season. They have lost 11 away games this season compared to only two in the whole of last season.

Their performance have been extremely inconsistent collectively as well as individually. Bar a couple of players, everyone has had a season to forget. They sit 8th in the league with the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Newcastle above them.

And their chances of them finishing top 4 suffered another huge blow as they lost 4-1 at Etihad.

The first half was a thoroughly thrilling one with the game being played at an extremely fast pace with a lot off chances for both teams. It was Liverpool who took the lead early in the first half thanks a lovely finish from Mo Salah.

But it was not long before City equalised through Alvarez and then second half was all Manchester City who won the game in a dominating fashion.

Despite the result, one Liverpool player really impressed Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand who was on BT Sport, could not help but praise the finish from Salah.

He said (via TBR):

“This, just wow. Absoutely world class. Nonchalant finishing. I’ll have to interview him more often if he’s going to produce finishing like that!.”

Salah is one of the players who has continued to produce incredible numbers despite Liverpool’s poor form.

He has already been involved in 34 goals this season in 40 games, scoring 23 and assisting 11.