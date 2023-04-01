Alan Shearer compares ‘dangerous’ Newcastle star to Mo Salah ahead of the clash against United

Alan Shearer has compared Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to Mo Salah, claiming that he is more similar to the Egyptian in terms of abilities.

The Swedish forward was signed for a record-breaking fee of £63m and despite struggling with injuries early on in the season, he has since shown why Newcastle were willing to splash out so much on him.

Isak’s match-winning performances against Wolves and Nottingham Forest have earned him high praise from pundits and fans alike. And now, club legend Alan Shearer has heaped further praise on the young striker, comparing him to one of the world’s best players.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s match against Manchester United, Shearer stated that Isak’s form and quality mean that the manager cannot afford to leave him out of the team. He described the player as a “modern forward” in the mould of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, as opposed to a traditional No.9 like Erling Haaland.

Isak’s athleticism and agility on the ball have made him a force to be reckoned with on the pitch. He has demonstrated his ability to bring others into the game, while also scoring crucial goals for his team. Shearer highlighted that Isak’s style of play is different from Newcastle’s other star striker, Callum Wilson, who is more of a poacher and goalscorer.

Speaking about him ahead of match against Manchester United, he told The Athletic:

“The manager can’t leave him out now. Not with the form he’s in, the quality he’s shown, the goals he’s scored and how dangerous he looks. The [Nottingham] Forest performance really demonstrated what he’s all about.” “He’s a prime example of what I would call a modern forward, more in the mould of a Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, rather than a [Erling] Haaland, who is the definition of a No.9. Alexander is an athlete, a gymnast, really, as he’s nimble, quick and very good on the ball, able to bring others into the game. He’s very different to Callum [Wilson], who’s more of a poacher, a goalscorer, a centre-forward”.

As Newcastle look to climb up the Premier League table, the emergence of Isak as a top-class forward will undoubtedly be a major boost to their hopes of success. With his abilities drawing comparisons to some of the world’s best players, the sky could be the limit for the young Swedish striker.