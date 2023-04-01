Arsenal could bid for £55m-rated attacker who is on Chelsea’s radar

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian winger Raphinha at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Gunners are considering submitting a bid for the Barcelona winger.

The 26-year-old has been on their radar ever since he joined Leeds United and this summer could be their golden opportunity to land the Brazilian. Barcelona paid £55 million for Raphinha at the start of the season but the 26-year-old has not been at his best. His inconsistent performances have attracted a lot of criticism and the report claims that Barcelona could look to sell him if they can get his their money back.

The Spanish club are going through financial difficulties and Raphinha could be sold to raise funds.

Apparently, Chelsea has shown an interest in signing the player in the summer as well and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat their London rivals and secure the Brazilian’s services.

Chelsea recently invested in Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke and it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend big money on another winger. The Blues should look to bring in a striker instead.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are pretty much guaranteed to play in the Champions League next season and they are well-placed to win the Premier League title. They are likely to be a more attractive destination compared to Chelsea and Raphinha could look to join them if he returns to the Premier League.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their attack and the arrival of Raphinha will allow them to rotate key players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli next season. The 26-year-old played his best football in the Premier League with Leeds and a return to his comfort zone could help him get back to his best.