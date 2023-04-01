“Genuine chance to leave” – Fabrizio Romano admits Arsenal star could be sold in summer

Arsenal will decide on Kieran Tierney’s future at the end of the season but the full-back has a ‘genuine chance to leave’ the club.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that the Scotland international is a candidate to be sold once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Tierney, 25, has been with the Gunners since he moved from Scottish side Celtic in 2019.

Although widely regarded as one of Britain’s best attacking full-backs, injuries and fitness problems have hampered the 25-year-old’s chances of developing his game. According to Transfermarkt’s injury history, Arsenal’s number three has already missed nearly 50 games through injury.

Consequently, with a dire record and Oleksandr Zinchenko joining from Man City last summer and becoming Mikel Arteta’s preferred left-back, Tierney faces an uncertain future.

“Kieran Tierney has a genuine chance to leave Arsenal in the summer,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“This is a possibility but Arsenal don’t want to negotiate now. They decided internally that there must be full focus on winning the Premier League; the big dream! – So there is no intention to distract the players including those who are not regular starters.

“In the summer, Arsenal will discuss Tierney’s situation at the end of the season but the defender definitely has the opportunity to experience something new.”

Since joining the Gunners nearly four years ago, Tierney, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 115 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way.