Exclusive: Lionel Messi closer to Barcelona return now than he was last year

Lionel Messi is closer to a sensational Barcelona return now than he was last year.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that the Spanish giants ‘are in the race’ to the Argentine superstar.

Having been forced to leave the Nou Camp during the summer of 2021 due to the club’s failure to be able to extend his contract, Messi joined PSG, and although he has continued to be a major player in the side’s success, a return to Barcelona has always been speculated.

Undoubtedly the club’s, and arguably the world’s, greatest ever play, Messi, now at the age of 35, will likely have one more high-profile transfer to complete before retirement – and according to Romano, although the World Cup-winner was close to extending his stay with PSG last year, things have since changed.

“Barcelona feel they are in the race to sign Messi,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“There is still no official proposal from the club – a lot will depend on Messi’s relationship with Laporta, as well as how Barcelona can comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

“But for sure, Barcelona are there, while PSG’s proposal remains valid and they are still insisting to extend Messi’s contract. The situation is now open, way more than it was in December when Messi was close to extending his contract with PSG.”

During his 21 years at Barcelona, Messi – a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, featured in 778 matches, in all competitions, and directly contributed to a remarkable 975 goals.