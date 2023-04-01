Once Thomas Tuchel was announced as the new Bayern Munich coach after the Bavarians had sacked Julian Nagelsmann, it was a foregone conclusion he would look to plunder former club Chelsea for players and staff.

Well regarded fitness coach, Antony Barry, is already joining up with his old boss according to Bild’s Christian Falk:

Update Thomas Tuchel: Antony Barry (Fitness Coach) let @ChelseaFC know That he wants to follow Tuchel to @FCBayern. The clubs are talking now about a compensation payment @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 28, 2023

The Guardian also report on Mason Mount’s interest in a switch to the Bundesliga giants, with the outlet suggesting that FFP could see more departures from Stamford Bridge in due course.

One of those could be German international, Kai Havertz, who has had his moments in west London but arguably has never really come close to justifying his transfer fee.

According to 90Min, Bayern see Havertz as the long-term replacement for Thomas Muller, and intriguingly, the player wouldn’t appear to be averse to such a switch.

“Bayern is a huge club and for me, especially as a German, it’s difficult to say no – but my goal has always been to play abroad and see a new country,” he said to SportBild, cited by 90Min.

“You never know what will happen in football. Everything can happen very quickly. Never say never.”

Chelsea’s current position on whether Havertz would be surplus to requirements is unclear, however, they’re unlikely to take too kindly to reading what amounts to a ‘come and get me’ plea.

It’s only just over a year since Romelu Lukaku’s interview with Sky Italy (detailed by The Sun), where he admitted a return to the Blues didn’t appeal, so another issue with one of their star strikers isn’t going to go down well, regardless of how important Havertz may be in the final run in.