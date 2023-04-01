Chelsea eyeing 26-year-old who will cost €40 million as key star’s replacement

Chelsea have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in recent months as they look to replace players like Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea have decided to sell the Spanish goalkeeper at the end of the season because they need to raise funds in order to comply with financial fair play regulations.

The Blues have spent significant sums of money under their new owners and they need to balance the books now.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has done well since the rival of Graham Potter and the Spanish goalkeeper has been a key player for Chelsea. It seems that the Blues are looking to sell him and replace him with a cheaper alternative.

Apparently, Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has been identified as a potential replacement.

The Cameroon goalkeeper could leave the Italian club for a fee of around €40 million and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can bring him to Stamford Bridge. Onana has the ability to play for a top Premier League club at the opportunity to showcase its qualities in England is likely to be a tempting proposition for him.

The 26-year-old has substantial experience and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge next season. Apart from his shot-stopping abilities, the Cameroon goalkeeper is quite impressive with his distribution as well.

Inter Milan are reportedly going through financial difficulties as well and they could look to sell some players in order to bring in some funds. If Chelsea comes forward with a lucrative offer for Onana, the Italian outfit could be forced to consider a sale in the summer.

A move to Chelsea would be a step up in the 26-year-old’s career and he will be determined to prove his qualities at a higher level if the move to the Premier League works out.