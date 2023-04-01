Premier League giants Chelsea have spent heavily since their takeover and they will need to raise some funds through sales in order to comply with the financial fair play regulations.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea have identified Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount as the two players they could look to sell at the end of the season.

Apparently, the Blues have incurred losses of around £121 million and they are hoping to sell the two midfielders for a fee of around £100 million combined.

Kovacic has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2024 and he has not signed an extension with them so far. The 28-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the league and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

The Blues sold Jorginho during the January window and they are expected to lose N’Golo Kante on a free transfer in the summer. The departure of Kovacic will weaken them further.

Meanwhile, Mount has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months and the midfielder has refused to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge until his wage demands are met.

Apparently, the midfielder is holding out for similar wages to that of Reece James. It will be interesting to see if the Blues manage the cash in on the two players and comply with the FFP regulations in the coming months.

They will have to bring in adequate replacements as well.