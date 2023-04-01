Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona at the end of the season.

A report from the Spanish publication Sport claims that Graham Potter is not convinced with the options at his disposal. Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton at the start of the season but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far.

Ben Chilwell has not been at his best either and the England international has been plagued with injuries since he moved to Stamford bridge.

Chelsea you are hoping to bring in a new left-back at the end of the season and they have identified Balde as a potential target.

The 19-year-old Barcelona defender has a contract at the Spanish club until the summer of 2024 and Barcelona are hoping to tie him down to an extension until 2027.

The report claims that the player and his agent Jorge Mendes are both keen on extending their stay at Cam Nou and it will be interesting to see if all parties can come to an agreement regarding an extension soon.

Chelsea and one of the most interested clubs in the 19-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they can tempt the player to move to Stamford Bridge with a lucrative offer.

Balde has been quite impressive for Barcelona this season and he can operate as a left-back as well as a left-winger. He will add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack going forward and would be a solid long-term investment from the Blues. The player has six assists to his name this season.

Chelsea have spent significant sums of money on new signings since their takeover and they are hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies. Balde would certainly strengthen them and address a major weakness in the squad.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.