It has been revealed that Leeds United made a late move to sign highly-rated Celtic starlet Aidan Borland but failed to snap him up.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United made a late move to hijack the deal from under Aston Villa’s noses but they failed in their attempts.

The report claims that Villa have now agreed a deal worth £1.2million with add-ons for the young sensation.

The 15-year-old is one of the most talented youngsters in the Scottish league and was eyed by a number of Premier League clubs.

The report states that Borland will not be able to sign a professional contract until he is 17 and will meanwhile be part of their youth set up.

It is perhaps part of their recent transfer strategy that is more focused on signing youngsters with an aim to develop and then sell for profit in the future.

This has been confirmed by Ashley Preece, (via Birmingham Mail) who has claimed that Villa has once again shifted their strategy with focus on exciting young players again as opposed to experienced-big-salary signings as previously seen under Steven Gerrard. He claims that Unai Emery is a manager who likes to mould players into his system which is why this kind of strategy is expected to work under him.