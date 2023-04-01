There is still the possibility that Mason Mount will extend his contract with Chelsea.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that the midfielder’s contract talks with the Blues have ‘not totally collapsed’.

Mount, 24, is understood to be desperate to sign a new contract but one that comes with the recognition of his importance to the team. That has yet to come from Chelsea and now with just 12 months left on his deal, the England international’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

Liverpool are reported to be in the running for the 24-year-old’s signature once the summer transfer window opens later this year (The Athletic).

Fabrizio Romano on Mason Mount

However, the hope of seeing Mount pen a new deal in London is not lost. Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, confirmed the attacking midfielder has not decided his future yet with talks with Chelsea only on ‘standby’.

“Mason Mount remains on Liverpool’s summer shortlist but the midfielder has not picked any other club yet,” Romano said.

“His future is still undecided because contract talks with Chelsea are on standby and have not totally collapsed yet.”

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team in 2019, Mount, who also has 36 senior international caps to his name, has scored 33 goals and provided a further 37 assists in 192 matches in all competitions.