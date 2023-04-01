Christian Falk has noted that Chelsea could have a huge part to play in the process of Julian Nagelsmann picking his next club amid definite interest from Tottenham, as was exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside.

It remains unclear as to whether Spurs would be the German tactician’s first option following a brief hiatus away from the sport.

“Because Tuchel joined Bayern Munich, Spurs now have the chance to snap up Nagelsmann. In our last column, we talked about Nagelsmann’s long-term coaching plan,” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Tottenham are definitely interested but Nagelsmann wants a break, he doesn’t want to take a club right now and wants time to think it over before the summer. The question remains as to whether Tottenham can wait for so long. I’m not so sure.

“It’s nearly the same situation with Oliver Glasner at Frankfurt; he won’t leave them at the moment. He does have a release clause in his contract, however, which he can use after the last Bundesliga match, or DFB Pokal. Then he can leave and Tottenham could have him immediately. We don’t yet know the amount, though his old contract from Wolfsburg indicates the rough range of the release clause Spurs could expect (around €5m).

“I think Glasner would be a good fit for Tottenham; I think there is something between both sides because Glasner didn’t sign his new contract. I’m not sure if Nagelsmann’s first option is Tottenham. I think it would be fine for him, but there is also Chelsea to consider. Chelsea have him on the list and his management is close to the club; when Timo Werner played there it was the exact same agency.”

That all being said, Oliver Glasner hardly comes across as a poor alternative following his Europa League-winning exploits with Frankfurt.

Whichever direction Spurs pull in, the evidence available from Antonio Conte’s tenure in London would suggest that the return of a long-term project is vital for the club.

With Nagelsmann understood to view his career as a series of stepping stones to a top job, it could be argued that his former counterpart over at Eintracht would be a more viable solution.

Whoever signs on the dotted line will need time to not only reshape the squad in their image but also build a definitive identity that isn’t contingent on the club lifting silverware in the first two or three years.

Whether such time will be afforded to the side’s next coach remains to be seen, of course.