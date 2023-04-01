Liverpool continue to make inroads with Jude Bellingham and his family ahead of the summer window, Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files.

The Reds have engaged in ‘concrete talks’ with the midfielder’s father, Mark, it is understood, though an official bid has yet arise, despite some speculation to the contrary.

“The biggest focus is still on Liverpool. There were rumours of an offer Liverpool made to Dortmund for Jude Bellingham but I’ve heard that no such offer has reached the club at the moment,” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“But there is a reason – there are very concrete talks between Bellingham’s father, Mark, and Liverpool but both sides are not together when talking about money at the moment. Liverpool will first make an offer as and when they have an agreement with the midfielder’s father.

“You see that Bellingham is willing to go to Liverpool but if another club puts a lot more money on the table, it would be hard to say yes. I think the biggest rival in this race is Manchester City at the moment, as they have the money, they’re a Premier League club and competing for titles. Real Madrid are still behind the two Premier League clubs at the moment.

“I think the Bellingham family will try to get an agreement with Liverpool but the Reds find themselves somewhat shackled by their finances in comparison to Pep Guardiola’s outfit.”

The England international has enjoyed a phenomenal season for club and country, amassing 16 goal contributions for Borussia Dortmund in 24 appearances (across all competitions).

As such, one can reasonably conclude that the battle for his signature will likely not conclude a while before the window.

With a potential lack of Champions League football likely to severely cripple the Reds’ ability to function in the market, it remains unclear to what extent the potential signing of Bellingham is contingent on the availability of top European football.

Falk has previously suggested that top-four qualification isn’t necessarily required for a seat at the negotiating table, though a rethink of Liverpool’s transfer plans may be warranted should disaster strike.