Ian Wright has slammed Leeds United star Luke Ayling after he gave away a soft penalty against Arsenal.

Leeds started the match really well and were much more threatening than their opposition however, it was Arsenal who opened the scoring after Ayling fouled Jesus inside the box.

The Brazilian went down very easily, with the Brazilian almost appearing to dive. One could argue that the penalty was a bit harsh but there was a contact made by Ayling’s trailing leg.

Wright said during his analysis for the Premier League Productions’ half-time show (quotes via MOT Leeds News):

“There’s a little bit of contact. That there is why he’s been given the penalty. Can’t argue against it. “That’s a poor penalty to give. You cannot be throwing yourself to the ground like that.”

The goal changed the game as Arsenal came back into second half smelling blood. They scored twice inside 8 minutes to extend their lead by three goals.

Leeds pulled one back late in the game but Granit Xhaka restored their 3 goal lead with a fine header from an Odegaard assist.

The win re-establishes their 8 point lead over Manchester City who have a game in hand.