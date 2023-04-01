Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. A report from RMC Sport claims that the midfielder could be valued at around €40 million and the two Premier League clubs have positioned themselves as potential suitors ahead of the summer window.

The Frenchman has two goals and eight assists to his name this season and he has been a key player for Nice.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Thuram would be a superb long-term acquisition for them. The 22-year-old can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He could be the ideal replacement for players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who are set to leave the club on free transfers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to find a quality partner for Casemiro and Thuram seems like a quality long-term prospect. He has the ability to establish himself as a key player for both Premier League clubs. The 22-year-old has a higher ceiling compared to players like Scott McTominay and Manchester United would do well to secure his services.

The reported asking price is affordable for both clubs and Thuram has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run. Apparently, Premier League club Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well.