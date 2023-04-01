Liverpool working on a deal to sign 24-year-old versatile midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool and Manchester City are working on deals to sign the 24-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.

The report further states that Mount is more likely to join Liverpool with Chelsea now willing to sell their Academy product.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2024 and he has not signed an extension with them yet. The Blues have not been able to agree on a new deal with the player and it makes sense for them to cash in on him in the coming months.

Apparently, the Premier League side have offered Mount wages of around £180,000 a week but the player is holding out for wages of around £250,000 a week.

It seems that the Blues are unwilling to increase their offer for him and Mount will be on his way out of Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements and the 24-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition. The Reds will lose players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer and the 24-year-old could be the ideal replacement. Mount will add creativity and goals to the Liverpool midfield and he is versatile enough to play in a number of different positions as well.

Working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp will help him improve as a player and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition from Manchester City and get the deal across the line.

Apparently, Liverpool are edging closer to signing the player and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.