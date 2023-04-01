Looking at Newcastle’s potential starting XI for 2023-2024 which could include 3 new summer signings

Newcastle United are looking to make waves in the Premier League transfer market this summer, as they aim to build a team capable of challenging for top honours in the coming seasons.

Following their takeover by Saudi-based PIF fund last year, the Magpies have gone from strength to strength under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe.

With a League Cup final and a top-four finish on the horizon, Newcastle are now reportedly looking to replicate the success of Manchester City and become a dominant force in English football.

The club is expected to back Howe in the upcoming transfer window, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and Leicester City’s James Maddison among the players strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Other potential signings for the Magpies include Sven Botman, Piero Hincapie, and Kirean Tierney.

If these signings come to fruition, the potential XI for Newcastle United would be a formidable one, with a blend of youth and experience capable of causing problems for even the toughest opponents.

The Magpies’ fans will undoubtedly be excited about the prospect of seeing these talented players in action and will be hoping that their team can make a real impact in the Premier League next season.

Here is a look at the potential XI including players strongly linked with the club:

GK – Nick Pope LB – Trippier CB – Sven Botman CB – Piero Hincapie LB – Tierney MF – Bruno Guimaraes MF – Joelinton AMF – James Maddison FW – Moussa Diaby FW – Alexander Isak FW – Anthony Gordon