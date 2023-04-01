Exclusive: Man United undecided on midfielder’s value amid Newcastle interest

Manchester United have not yet decided what Scott McTominay’s price is amid strong interest from Newcastle United.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Red Devils remain undecided on what to do with the Scotland international.

Newcastle United’s transfer policy, since being taken over by new wealthy Saudi owners, has seen them make sensible signings who are capable of fitting into Eddie Howe’s high-work rate system, and according to recent reports, McTominay is the club’s latest target.

Lacking regular game time under Erik Ten Hag, McTominay, 26, has lost his starting place following the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer.

Undoubtedly eager to feature more regularly, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 26-year-old request a move elsewhere at the end of the season should his first-team opportunities not increase before then.

The defensive midfielder is wanted by Newcastle United, and despite turning down the Geordies’ approach at the start of the year, United are set to revisit talks in the summer.

“With regards to McTominay, I’m sure Man United have not fixed any kind of price at this stage,” Romano said in exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“In January they rejected all the approaches for McTominay and now Ten Hag wants the squad to be 100% focused on the final two months of the season.

“Yes, Newcastle remain interested but they are not aware of the midfielder’s price tag… yet.”

Since being promoted to the Red Devils’ first team in 2017, McTominay, who has two years left on his deal, has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 202 matches in all competitions.