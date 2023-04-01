Manchester United are keen on signing the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian goalkeeper has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Atletico Madrid in the coming months.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is in his twilight years and the player is yet to sign an extension with them. The Spaniard’s contract will expire in the summer and the Red Devils are unsurprisingly looking at potential replacements.

Oblak has proven himself at Atletico Madrid over the years and he is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. A report from Fichajes claims that the player would be interested in leaving Atletico Madrid if they fail to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The experienced Slovakian would undoubtedly be a quality alternative for David De Gea if the Spaniard moves on in the summer.

Manchester United are hoping to put together a squad capable of challenging for major trophies and Oblak certainly has the experience of competing for league titles and the Champions league.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his career and he has the ability to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.

The report further states that Manchester United are keeping tabs on David Raya and Diogo Costa as well.

The two players would undoubtedly be younger alternatives to Oblak and it remains to be seen who the Red Devils end up signing eventually.