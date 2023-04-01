Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and he is no longer a regular starter for Barcelona. The talented youngster needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

A report from the Spanish publication Sport claims that a number of Premier League clubs are keen on the player. Manchester United are first on the list and the Red Devils could look to make a move for the Barcelona talent as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club midway through the campaign.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dreams of signing the Spaniard who could be the ideal addition to his front three.

Arteta has not been able to rotate the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season. Fati is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and he would prove to be the ideal acquisition.

Arsenal are not the only London club pursuing the 20-year-old and they will face competition from rivals Chelsea. The Blues are in desperate need of goals and they are looking at the Barcelona player as a potential option.

Fati needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see which of these teams are prepared to provide him with game-time assurances. The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class player and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for all three clubs.