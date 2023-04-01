Mourinho willing to put cat amongst the pigeons in de Gea’s Man United contract negotiations

With only a few weeks left until the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Man United’s David de Gea still hasn’t signed a new contract, and that could let in Jose Mourinho for a potential reunion.

According to The Athletic, the custodian has turned down the most recent offer from the Red Devils, although the outlet do also say that they expect the situation to eventually be settled to the satisfaction of all parties.

All the while the deal isn’t signed and sealed, however, it does allow the opportunity for others to get inside the Spaniard’s head.

Mourinho knows de Gea well from their time together at United, and according to Fichajes, is willing to make a move for the player as he remains unconvinced by Roma’s current goalkeeping options.

The Athletic note the Spaniard’s position as the world’s best paid goalkeeper, though in the current financial climate and with de Gea’s age (32) also a factor, he has to be prepared to bend a little in negotiations with United if he prefers to continue his career at the Theatre of Dreams.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham plotting summer move for 22-year-old Barcelona ace 31-goal star informs Real Madrid authorities of his desire to join the club Chelsea, Manchester United make enquiry for 24-year-old who will cost £88m

Given Roma’s relatively underwhelming season – they currently sit fifth in the Serie A table and a whopping 24 points behind leaders, Napoli, (and with a Europa League final notwithstanding) – it does beg the question as to whether life at the Stadio Olimpico is one that would suit de Gea.

Should the Red Devils get taken over by the summer, there’s no telling just how much money they’ll have to spend in the transfer market, and associated with the impact that Erik ten Hag has had since becoming first-team manager at the club, surely that’s a more interesting project.