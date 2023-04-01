Newcastle star had ‘opportunity to go’ but reveals Magpies rejected January offer

Ahead of a crunch weekend fixture against Man United, one Newcastle star has revealed that he had the opportunity to leave the club but ended up staying as the Magpies wouldn’t entertain the offer.

It says much about Eddie Howe’s way of working that even when some senior players aren’t getting a look in and perhaps see their future elsewhere, that he wants to keep them involved.

Unless players become a disruptive presence, and then in which case it’s arguably best for all parties if they’re allowed to move on, then keeping together a strong squad, where some players inevitably get more minutes than others, is imperative.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a darling of the St. James’ Park terraces but hasn’t featured as much this season because of injury.

Indeed, WhoScored note that he’s started on just nine occasions so far in the 2022/23 campaign.

The exciting star evidently still has much to offer, and as he told Sky Sports in an interview, cited by Talk of the Toon, he’ll work hard whilst he’s still at the club.

“I had the opportunity to go to another club in January — but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important,” he was quoted as saying.

“When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you then of course you want to stay.

“But the day I don’t have that feeling for sure I will have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me. But I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal — which is helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.

“After that I will think about what is best for me and I will have a chat with the club and the manager about what they want — and I will have to make a decision for sure. But I really want to see myself and my future here in Newcastle.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool contact 23-year-old’s representatives regarding summer move ‘Give him a run’ – Moyes told to offer a chance to West Ham player who’s only started 11 PL games this season Arsenal could bid for £55m-rated attacker who is on Chelsea’s radar

“I haven’t played as much this season because the team was doing so well when I was injured, but I’m happy to fight for my place. I’m more mature now than when I joined the club 3-and-half years ago and I’m ready for everything.”

With only a dozen games left in the campaign, Howe will surely want to ensure that his side finish as strongly as possible, and Saint-Maximin may well be called upon to help spearhead that charge during the business end of the season.