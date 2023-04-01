PSG will break the bank to renew Messi as Barcelona begin charm offensive

The continued attentions of Lionel Messi’s former club Barcelona appear to have Paris Saint-Germain rattled as it was revealed that the French giants want to renew the Argentinian at any cost.

It’s difficult to suggest that Messi has underwhelmed since his arrival in Paris in 2021, though the fact is that even with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar alongside him, PSG have still failed to get past the last 16 of the Champions League.

That said, he remains one of the biggest draws in world football and, to that end, it’s obvious why the Ligue Un club want to keep him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that will extend to offering Messi more money and a longer deal than was previously agreed.

Therefore, were the player still not be willing to put pen to paper, it would suggest that financial aspects are not the key to ensuring Messi’s happiness, but the strength of the project.

Barcelona are still emerging from one of the worst periods in their history but are showing enough under Xavi so as to believe they’re not too far away from being one of Europe’s elite teams again.

Adding Messi to their roster would arguably accelerate that process, and Xavi hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards about his former team-mate, saying in a recent press conference per Mirror:

“There is the [financial] fair play issue, but more than anything it depends on Leo’s intentions and [if he wants] to come back.

“If that’s his intention, we will speak about it. We are friends, we speak often, but it’s not the moment to talk about this, for the good of Leo, the club or the squad. It’s an issue we’re dealing [with], but from that to [him returning] is a big leap.

“I hope we see him come home. I’m the first person who would love to see the best player ever return. And it is normal that fans are excited about a ‘Last Dance’ like [with] Michael Jordan.”

There’s sure to be plenty more twists and turns yet before the reigning world champion decides where he’ll spend his final season or two, and don’t be surprised if things start to get heated between one of the most storied clubs in world football and the disruptors of the new world order.