Real Madrid prepared to sanction €70m sale of world class talent that Arsenal admire

Although they trail Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga, Real Madrid could still end up winning a record-breaking 15th Champions League/European Cup this season, however, there’s one player that’s unlikely to feel as part of any successes as his team-mates.

During the course of this season, Los Blancos have underwhelmed domestically, and that Aurelien Tchoameni hasn’t featured too much in the side gives a hint to why the club may well cash in on the player during the summer window.

Not since a match against Cadiz on November 10 last year has the youngster played 90 minutes in the Spanish top-flight for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, per WhoScored, and he’s only done so on two occasions since – in the Copa del Rey and Club World Cup.

That’s nowhere near enough for a player of his talent.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that El Nacional are reporting that Real could be willing to take a loss on the player and allow him to move this summer if any interested parties are willing to stump up €70m.

The report suggests that Arsenal are admirers of the player along with Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

If the Gunners go on to win the Premier League title this season, Mikel Arteta’s young and dynamic side would surely appeal as a potential playing destination.

However, it would mean, per transfermarkt, that the north Londoners would have to make Tchouameni the second most expensive signing in their history after Nicolas Pepe.

In order to progress, Arsenal will certainly need to consider such outlays in future, or else they face the possibility of falling behind the likes of Man City, Man United and Newcastle when it comes to the hire of the world’s best players.