Exclusive: No plans for Tottenham to replace Fabio Paratici

Tottenham Hotspur do not have any immediate plans to replace Fabio Paratici following the Italian’s worldwide football ban.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Lilywhites are in no rush to replace Paratici with the situation still ‘really fresh’.

Following Antonio Conte’s departure earlier in the month, director Paratici also faced exile from the club. Although both situations were unrelated with Conte leaving due to the side underperforming and Paratici being banned by FIFA due to wrongdoings during his time at Juventus, this month has seen the Londoners thrown into chaos.

Responding to FIFA’s decision to ban the former Juventus director, Spurs, via their official website, said: “In view of FIFA’s decision, Fabio has agreed with the Club that he will take an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of his Appeal.”

Fabrizio Romano on Fabio Paratici’s replacement at Spurs

And now, confirming the club’s willingness to await the outcome of the Italian’s appeal, Romano has confirmed that chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of replacing the disgraced 50-year-old – at least not just yet, anyway.

“Paratici’s situation is all really fresh,” Romano said in exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Tottenham are not commenting on this replacement and I’m sure they will wait until the appeal on April 19 before making any decision.”