Bayern Munich may entertain the possibility of trying to sign Kai Havertz this summer, if recent talks between Thomas Tuchel and key decision-makers in Bavaria are any indication.

However, Christian Falk critically noted an agreement between the two parties over the unfeasibility of a move for the German as things stand – certainly, a move couldn’t take place without some exits on the Bundesliga holders’ part.

“There were many rumours about Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. I also read that there was a meeting last week between Declan Rice’s father and Bayern – none of this is true,” the BILD journalist said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Tuchel had talks with the Bayern bosses last Tuesday and, yes, they talked about Havertz.

“The club bosses and Tuchel agreed, however, that, at the moment, there simply isn’t a position for Havertz in the squad; they have plenty of good players capable of doing his role. They have to sell players to consider talks for Havertz.”

The 23-year-old has still featured relatively heavily throughout the season for the Stamford Bridge outfit, accruing 2,561 minutes of football in 36 appearances (across all competitions).

A return of 10 goal contributions (nine goals, one assist) is far from disastrous, especially when taking into account the club’s struggles to replicate their prior form under Tuchel.

With two years left on his contract, however, a return to his native Germany may be beyond his reach dependent on the kind of exits that take place in Bavaria.

Equally, of course, Havertz may feel inclined to wait things out in London should the Chelsea hierarchy opt to replace Graham Potter at the end of the season.

Perhaps free agent Julian Nagelsmann could have some say in how this particular story pans out?