According to journalist Dean Jones, West Ham are likely to sack David Moyes at the end of the season with there being “almost zero chance” of him staying at the club beyond this summer.

West Ham have been in poor form this season with the club in the midst of the a relegation fight. They are currently sitting 19th in the table on 24 points, one point ahead of 20th place Southampton but with two crucial games in hand.

There is a very serious chance that they could be relegated if their form does not improve any soon.

David Moyes has been under huge pressure to improve the performances with some reports even suggesting that he is starting to lose the dressing room.

The owners were reportedly set to stick with him until the end of the season. But according to Jones, he is ‘very likely to lose his job’ if they lose to Southampton tomorrow.

Speaking speaking on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, he said (57:55 onwards):

“West Ham, really up against it and David Moyes very much against it. “If West Ham lose this weekend, David Moyes is very likely to lose his job and he has almost zero chance of being West Ham manager beyond this season. “They’re just trying to figure out what to do next.”

The downside of sticking with Moyes at this point is that in the event of relegation, West Ham will not only struggle to find a top-tier manager for the job but also see their star players looking for a move away from the club.

Their next game is against 20th place Southampton which is another must win game for David Moyes.