Video: Absolute scenes as Jean-Philippe Mateta scores with the last kick of the game to win it for Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta sent Crystal Palace fans into a frenzy as he scored with the last kick of the game to win it for Palace in the first game

It was the perfect start to Roy Hodgson’s second coming at Selhurst Park after replacing Patrick Vieira who was sacked during the international break.

They went a goal down after Ricardo Pereira gave Leicester City a lead. But Palace drew level with a bit of a luck as Michael Olise’s effort from a free-kick hit the woodwork before deflecting on the keeper’s back and rolling in the back of the net.

And just when it looked like the match with will ended level, Mateta produced a moment of magic in the 94th minute. He beautifully controlled Jordan Ayew’s pass with a half turn, spinning away from the defender before scoring past the goalkeeper in what was the last kick of the game.

