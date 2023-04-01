Video: Alvarez brings Man City level against Liverpool after pinpoint Grealish assist

Saturday afternoon’s match-up between Man City and Liverpool had all the ingredients for another classic, and Julian Alvarez’s equaliser after Mo Salah had put the visitors ahead took the roof off at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had defended stoutly against an effervescent City side, but were cut wide open by the accuracy of Jack Grealish’s sublime assist.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Salah shocks Man City with opener for Liverpool at the Etihad ‘Couldn’t train’ – Klopp explains absence of key player in Liverpool starting line-up ‘Hard to understand’ – Pundit suggests player should think of leaving Leeds if Javi Gracia stays

Played across the danger area, it left Alvarez, who’d nipped ahead of the covering defender, with the simple task of tapping the ball home.

No Haaland… no problem! ? Julian Alvarez bags his 13th goal of the season to bring City back level after 27 minutes! ? pic.twitter.com/moks8iervg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2023

Julián Álvarez gets Manchester City level — and Erling Haaland goes mad in the stands! ? Liverpool's defence is carved up by some glorious quick passes from the Cityzens! Stream LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/OX5n1OWb47#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/6iKLpuwjXx — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 1, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport, Optus Sport and fuboTV