Video: Alvarez brings Man City level against Liverpool after pinpoint Grealish assist

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Saturday afternoon’s match-up between Man City and Liverpool had all the ingredients for another classic, and Julian Alvarez’s equaliser after Mo Salah had put the visitors ahead took the roof off at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had defended stoutly against an effervescent City side, but were cut wide open by the accuracy of Jack Grealish’s sublime assist.

Played across the danger area, it left Alvarez, who’d nipped ahead of the covering defender, with the simple task of tapping the ball home.

