Video: Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier scores the goal of the day with a screamer from outside the box. 

Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier has scored the goal of the day against Fulham with a screamer from outside the box.

In a must win game for the Cherries, they found themselves trailing to Fulham in the first half.

But four minutes into the second half, the 24-year-old provided a moment of magic for the home team.

The midfielder picked up a second ball from a clearance and cut inside before curling one in from outside the box straight into the top left corner.

No goalkeeper in the world saves that one. What a goal!

Watch the goal of the day contender below: