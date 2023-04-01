Video: Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier scores the goal of the day with a screamer from outside the box. 

Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier has scored the goal of the day against Fulham with a screamer from outside the box.
In a must win game for the Cherries, they found themselves trailing to Fulham in the first half.
But four minutes into the second half, the 24-year-old provided a moment of magic for the home team.
The midfielder picked up a second ball from a clearance and cut inside before curling one in from outside the box straight into the top left corner.
No goalkeeper in the world saves that one. What a goal!
Watch the goal of the day contender below:
MARCUS TAVERNIER WITH A SCREAMER! ?
?: @peacock#MyPLMorning | #AFCB | #BOUFUL pic.twitter.com/P9N6FzxgsV
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 1, 2023
— golsvar04 (@golsvar04) April 1, 2023