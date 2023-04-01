Video: Game over for Leeds! Gabriel Jesus scores his second from a brilliant Trossard assist

Gabriel Jesus netted his second goal of the game, securing Arsenal’s lead against Leeds as they went 3-0 up.

The goal resulted from a superb link-up between Jesus and Trossard.

Jesus passed the ball to the Belgian, who quickly turned and evaded his marker before passing the ball back to Jesus. The Brazilian forward then scored effortlessly to complete his brace.

This goal came only 8 minutes after Ben White scored, doubling Arsenal’s lead early in the second half.

With the game seemingly won, Arsenal will now aim to take advantage of this opportunity to narrow the gap in goal difference with Manchester City, who are currently three goals ahead.

As the season draws to a close, every goal matters.

Watch the goal below:

Gabriel Jesus has a brace and look at how much it means! ?? ?: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #ARSLEE pic.twitter.com/CfIEo2RduA — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 1, 2023