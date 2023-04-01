Video: Jack Grealish slides home fourth for Man City as Liverpool collapse at the Etihad

Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League fixture between Man City and Liverpool turned out to be a humbling experience for the Reds, with Jack Grealish sliding home a fourth to highlight the gulf between the two sides.

The England star deserved his goal after an all-action performance which included providing the assist to Julian Alvarez to get the hosts back in the game after Mo Salah had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead.

The visitors looked tired and defeated as City cut through them, and with the away team’s defence barely tracking back, Grealish had plenty of time to slide the ball past Alisson.

