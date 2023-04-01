Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League fixture between Man City and Liverpool turned out to be a humbling experience for the Reds, with Jack Grealish sliding home a fourth to highlight the gulf between the two sides.

The England star deserved his goal after an all-action performance which included providing the assist to Julian Alvarez to get the hosts back in the game after Mo Salah had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead.

The visitors looked tired and defeated as City cut through them, and with the away team’s defence barely tracking back, Grealish had plenty of time to slide the ball past Alisson.

Jack Grealish bags a well-deserved goal to give Man City a 4-1 lead!! ? He is in some serious form at the moment! ? pic.twitter.com/56NUIqJnEX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2023

Jack Grealish slices open Liverpool for Manchester City's FOURTH goal! ? Arguably the man of the match with a lovely finish after linking up with Kevin De Bruyne! Stream LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/OX5n1OWb47#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/xvZRTLOkM6 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 1, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport, fuboTV and Optus Sport