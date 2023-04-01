Video: Xhaka restores Arsenal’s three goal lead with a fine header from an Odegaard assist

Yet another near to perfect performance from Mikel Arteta’s men as they win 4-1 against Leeds United.

Arsenal took a comfortable 3-0 win lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (x2) and Ben White.

Leeds United scored an unlikely goal after Kristensen’s effort from outside the box was deflected in by Zinchenko.

But Granit Xhaka quickly restored the three goal lead with a fine header from a lovely Odegaard assist

Watch the goal below (footage via Bein Sports):

GRANIT XHAKA WHAT A GOAL! PHENOMENAL ASSIST FROM ODEGAARD. #ARSLEE pic.twitter.com/JLonfw1AQn — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) April 1, 2023

The win means Arsenal are top of the table, 8 points ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand. Arsenal have also improved their goal difference, only 3 goals short of the Citizens putting them in a very comfortable position in the title charge.