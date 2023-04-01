West Ham interested in Chelsea star who is ‘determined’ to leave the club in the summer

West Ham are interested in a move for Chelsea flop Hakim Ziyech who is expected to leave the club in the summer.

According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, West Ham are among the clubs interested in the Moroccan international.

He has not been able to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge since his move from Ajax in 2020 and has failed to establish himself as a regular in the team.

After a successful World Cup run, he was being eyed by PSG and the winger was close to completing a move.

However, the move broke down due to incorrect documentation being sent by Chelsea, which resulted in the required signatures not being present in time before the deadline.

The report mentions that the player is still ‘in contact with PSG’ and also has interest from other clubs in the Premier League as well as La Liga. The likes of West Ham, Tottenham, Fulham are some of the clubs named by the report.

With the player ‘determined’ to leave the club in the summer, one thing is for certain that he will not be at Chelsea next season. His contract expires in 2025 and hence Chelsea will be hoping to cash in on him this summer as well or risk losing him on a free.