West Ham plotting summer move for 22-year-old Barcelona ace

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona defender Sergino Dest at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old defender is currently on loan at Italian club AC Milan and he is set to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes.net claims that Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for the player and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree on a deal for the American international.

The 22-year-old has failed to impress during his loan spell and he is unlikely to get first-team opportunities at Barcelona next season. It makes sense for the player to move on in search of regular football elsewhere and West Ham could provide him with the platform.

The Hammers have used Thilo Kehrer as their right-back this season but the German defender has been quite unconvincing. The 26-year-old has been underwhelming going forward and David Moyes needs to bring in someone who will help out going forward.

Dest will add pace, flair and energy down the flanks and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 22-year-old’s direct style of play could help him in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Hammers.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can preserve their status as a top-flight club first. The 22-year-old Barcelona defender is unlikely to join the club in the Championship next season.

Apparently, West Ham will face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where ends up.