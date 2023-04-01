Wolves star Daniel Podence appears to spit at Nottingham’s Brennan Johnson but escapes red card

Daniel Podence was in the midst of controversy during Wolves 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Both the teams are involved in a very tight challenge to avoid relegation in the bottom half of the table. Despite being 13th and 14th in the table, there is only a 2 point difference between them and 18th place Everton.

Brennan Johnson gave the home team the lead in the 38th minute. And they were on their way to a crucial win before Daniel Podence came off the bench to score with a stunning finish to draw Wolves level.

However, in the stoppage time, the Portuguese forward’s actions overshadowed the game’s outcome as he appeared to spit at the Nottingham striker. Johnson reacted immediately by grabbing his face and turning towards the referee to bring the incident to their attention.

The incident was reviewed and despite the obviousness as to what had happened, the VAR decided not take any action much to the disbelief of fans.

The fact that the VAR has not taken any action on this incident puts yet another big question mark on the credibility of those in charge of the technology.

It is interesting to see whether the FA are going to take any retrospective action.